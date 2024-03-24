Okyeman taskforce member killed in violent ambush

Ghana Police Service (GPS)

A tragic incident unfolded in the Eastern Region as Offei Noah, a member of the Okyeman Environmental Protection Taskforce, lost his life in a violent attack near Adeiso. The Eastern Regional Police Command has initiated a manhunt for the armed assailants responsible for the attack.

During the assault, Offei Noah was fatally shot, while three other task force members sustained severe gunshot wounds.



According to Nana Baffuor Kwabena Baah, the Akwansrahene of Kyabi-Apapam and second in command for the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce, the group was ambushed by unknown assailants on their return from Adeiso.

The deceased's body has been transferred to the Police hospital in Accra, while the injured are receiving treatment at the Regional Hospital in Koforidua.



Family members expressed shock and sorrow at the devastating news, urging the Eastern Regional Police Command to conduct a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.