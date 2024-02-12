Okyere Baafi applauds Bawumia's vision for economic revolution and prosperity

Michael speaks

Michael Okyere Baafi, the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South Constituency and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, has lauded Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's vision for the country, describing it as a genuine economic revolution which will elevate businesses and stimulate Ghana's economy.

Speaking to journalists in Koforidua, Mr. Okyere Baafi expressed confidence that the Vice President's articulated 'New Chapter' would positively transform the country's fortunes. He highlighted the significance of Dr. Bawumia's digitalisation agenda, considering it a pivotal factor in Ghana's economic renaissance.



Drawing a distinction between Dr. Bawumia and former President John Mahama, Okyere Baafi asserted that Bawumia is a future-driven leader with an inherent ability to identify opportunities amid uncertainty. According to him, Bawumia's sophisticated plans align with the nation's long-term objectives.



Okyere Baafi particularly praised the proposed tax amnesty, envisioning it as a vital measure to rejuvenate struggling businesses and generate employment. As a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, he reinforced the positive impact the tax amnesty would have on businesses currently facing financial challenges.

Expressing optimism about a prosperous Ghana, Okyere Baafi urged constituents to rally behind the 2024 NPP flagbearer, stating that Dr. Bawumia's leadership will usher in a 'New Chapter' of prosperity for all.



Confident in Dr. Bawumia's passion for Ghana, Okyere Baafi urged fellow citizens to support him in the upcoming election, believing that granting Bawumia the opportunity to lead would be in the best interest of the country.