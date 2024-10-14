News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Oliver Barker-Vormawor refutes Police claims of covering medical bills

OliverScreenshot 2024 10 10 153432.png Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Mon, 14 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, has publicly challenged the Ghana Police Service's assertion that they fully covered his medical expenses during his recent hospitalization while in custody.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live