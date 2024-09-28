News

1

Oliver Barker-Vormawor rejects Police special treatment

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has declined what he terms “special treatment” by the Ghana Police Service during his detention, following the Democracy Hub protests in Accra.

