News
Omane Boamah questions EC’s silence after police arrested a man in possession of a voting device

Omane Boamah.jpeg Dr. Edward Omane Boamah

Sat, 24 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, IT and Elections Director for Ghana's opposition NDC, criticized the Electoral Commission for not addressing the arrest of a suspect with a device possibly belonging to them. He expressed concern over the EC's silence and urged vigilance against potential election rigging by the ruling party.



Source: Mynewsgh