Omane Boamah questions EC’s silence after police arrested a man in possession of a voting device

Menu ›
News
Sat, 24 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, IT and Elections Director for Ghana's opposition NDC, criticized the Electoral Commission for not addressing the arrest of a suspect with a device possibly belonging to them.
Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, IT and Elections Director for Ghana's opposition NDC, criticized the Electoral Commission for not addressing the arrest of a suspect with a device possibly belonging to them. He expressed concern over the EC's silence and urged vigilance against potential election rigging by the ruling party.
Source: Mynewsgh