Omane Boamah questions EC’s silence after police arrested a man in possession of a voting device

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah

Source: Mynewsgh

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, IT and Elections Director for Ghana's opposition NDC, criticized the Electoral Commission for not addressing the arrest of a suspect with a device possibly belonging to them.

