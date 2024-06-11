One dead in Kasoa as lovers stab each other

The police are investigating the incident

A tragic incident in Kasoa Adam Nana has left a 27-year-old man, Justice, in critical condition and his girlfriend dead after they stabbed each other.

The altercation reportedly began when the girlfriend, a level 200 student, learned that Justice had brought another woman home.



Enraged, she rushed to his house on a motorbike and stabbed him as soon as he opened the door.

In retaliation, Justice grabbed the knife and stabbed her multiple times in the chest, resulting in her death.



The police are investigating the incident, which appears to have been triggered by jealousy.



Read full article