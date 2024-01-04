One killed, three others hospitalized after a Toyota Hilux run into a building at Fawoman

The fatal accident, according to some residents occurred when the vehicle veered off the road

One person has been confirmed dead with three others hospitalized after a Toyota Hilux ran into a building at Fawoman in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region

The fatal accident, according to some residents occurred when the vehicle veered off the road and hit the house.



Speaking to OTEC News Reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng, a resident, Mr Kofi Mensah said the gory accident happened on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.



He revealed that, the car with registration number GN-1988-20 lost control and hit a nearby house which had a family of four and killed one instantly.

He noted that the three who sustained severe injuries have been sent to hospital for treatment.



He revealed that the matter has been reported to police for further investigations.