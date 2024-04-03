One-week observance planned for Inspector Theresa Zampiaw

Inspector Theresa Zampiaw

The one-week observance for Inspector Theresa Zampiaw, one of the three police officers who tragically lost their lives in a ghastly accident at Kyekyewere, has been scheduled for April 6, 2024.

The commemorative event will be held at Marina Park, Ashaley Botwe in Accra, starting from 6 am and concluding at 6 pm.



Inspector Theresa Zampiaw, aged 47, along with Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah, met their untimely demise in a fatal incident on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

All three officers were serving with the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Ghana Police Service and were en route to perform their duties when the tragic accident occurred.



Another officer, General Corporal Samuel Jude Koufie, who was traveling with them, sustained injuries in the accident and is currently undergoing medical treatment.