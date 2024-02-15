Only 8% of Ghanaian politicians are sensible - Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah

Renowned radio and television personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has expressed her opinion that a significant portion of politicians in Ghana enter politics with the primary intention of exploiting the country's resources.

She asserted that a considerable number of politicians have not earned their positions through hard work or dedication but rather see politics as an opportunity to benefit personally.



"I see so much in this country, and I am looking at some of our politicians. Only 8% of our politicians are sensible across the board. The rest of them are just there, not by dint of hard work, not because they are so passionate about this country. They just see the opportunity to milk the state, and they are doing everything possible to get there. They are the loud ones, always insulting, I don’t even want to go there," she said in an interview on 3Music TV.

Despite this critique, Nana Aba Anamoah remains optimistic about the potential for positive change in the country, especially considering the drive for development among the current generation. She believes that with the right leadership and dedication, Ghana can achieve better outcomes.