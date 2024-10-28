Only a fool thinks Ghana is headed in the right direction- Kofi Oduro

Prophet Kofi Oduro

Prophet Kofi Oduro, head pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, has expressed concern over pride within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), warning that it could lead to the downfall of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration.

He criticized the government's arrogance and urged repentance and humility, stating, "If you continue with the arrogance of speech and the pride of your life, you’ll never see solutions."

Oduro emphasized that believing Ghana is on the right path is foolish and cautioned the NPP to remember its origins, warning that failure to do so could lead to disaster for the country.



