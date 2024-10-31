News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

Only people who are not serious engage in politics of insults—Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

JaneScreenshot 2024 10 31 140504.png Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has criticized politicians who engage in insulting tactics, calling them "unserious."

She argued that such behavior does not contribute to Ghana's development and instead sets a negative example for children.

According to her, insults do not build infrastructure or improve the country’s progress, stressing that Ghana should focus on constructive politics for real development.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com