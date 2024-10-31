Only people who are not serious engage in politics of insults—Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has criticized politicians who engage in insulting tactics, calling them "unserious."

She argued that such behavior does not contribute to Ghana's development and instead sets a negative example for children.

According to her, insults do not build infrastructure or improve the country’s progress, stressing that Ghana should focus on constructive politics for real development.



