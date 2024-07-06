Only the 'Lord Almighty' could convince me to quit - Biden

Mr Biden sat down for a rare primetime interview with ABC News on Friday

Source: BBC

US President Joe Biden, in a rare primetime interview with ABC News, firmly stated that only the "Lord Almighty" could convince him to end his re-election bid, dismissing suggestions to step aside for a younger candidate.

He refused to take a public cognitive test, arguing that his daily responsibilities serve as proof of his mental fitness.



Biden acknowledged criticism of his recent debate performance, attributing it to exhaustion and a "bad cold."

Despite increasing pressure from some Democratic donors and officials to withdraw, Biden remains confident in his ability to win against Donald Trump, emphasizing his record and commitment to run again.



