Opare Addo challenges Bryan Acheampong assertion not to hand over power to the NDC

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser of NDC

George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has strongly countered Bryan Acheampong's assertions that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not relinquish power to the NDC.

Opare Addo emphasized that if Acheampong truly stands by his words, he should demonstrate his commitment when the time comes for a transition of power.



The NDC youth leader's response comes in the wake of Acheampong's recent statement declaring that the NPP will not hand over power to the NDC after the 2024 elections.



"Last year I stood here in Mpraeso and said that whether NDC likes it or not they will never win the 2024 polls. If you don’t win the election, will power be handed over to you? We will not hand it over to them today or tomorrow," the Abetifi MP boldly stated.

In response, Opare Addo urged Bryan Acheampong's family to counsel him wisely and promptly, suggesting that such statements could be divisive and detrimental to Ghana's democratic process.



“He is the one saying that and as I have understood him, he said that whether they win or not, they will not hand over power. If his mother or family head, they should advise him here in Abetifi. If he is a man on that day, he should come down and say he will not hand over.”