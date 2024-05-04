Opare-Ansah highlights Dr. Bawumia's empathy for persons with disabilities

Frederick Opare-Ansah

Campaign Manager Frederick Opare-Ansah, speaking on behalf of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, emphasized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer's profound compassion for individuals facing adversity, particularly Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Opare-Ansah expressed no surprise at Dr. Bawumia's unwavering dedication to providing free tertiary education for PWDs, citing the Vice President's personal experiences during his education as a driving force behind his empathy.



During a recent meeting with religious leaders in the Western North Region as part of his nationwide tour, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his commitment to granting free tertiary education to all PWDs admitted to universities in Ghana if elected as President.



He emphasized that while scholarships are available to all students, his administration would prioritize PWDs, starting in 2025. The scholarship would cover both academic and residential fees for eligible PWDs.

In an interview with Nana Tuffour Boateng on Citi FM, Opare-Ansah reflected on Dr. Bawumia's journey, recounting how the Vice President had worked as a farm laborer, taxi driver in London, and dormitory cleaner in Canada to support his own university education. These experiences, Opare-Ansah suggested, have instilled in Dr. Bawumia a deep understanding of the challenges faced by individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.



Opare-Ansah reiterated Dr. Bawumia's commitment to ensuring that no individual, regardless of their condition or background, would be limited in accessing tertiary education due to financial constraints. He emphasized that Dr. Bawumia's proposed policy aims to empower PWDs to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society without being hindered by their circumstances.