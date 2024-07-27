Opening ceremony lights up Paris in unique style

The Olympic flame was a cauldron shaped like a hot air balloon that rose high above the Parisian sky

Source: BBC

The 2024 Olympics opened in Paris with a spectacular ceremony featuring athletes sailing along the River Seine amidst lively performances on bridges, banks, and rooftops.

For the first time, the opening ceremony was held on a waterway, culminating in French judo legend Teddy Riner and sprinter Marie-Jose Perec lighting a cauldron shaped like a hot air balloon.



The event included performances by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion. Despite rain and disruptions from arson attacks on the French train network, the four-hour spectacle showcased French history, art, and sport.

Over 10,500 athletes from 205 delegations will compete across 32 sports until August 11.



