Opoku-Agyemang takes NDC campaign to GAR markets on Thursday

This initiative aims to support around one million women

NDC running mate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will tour three major markets in Accra—Mallam Atta, Kaneshie, and Makola—on Thursday.

She will engage with market women, traders, and other stakeholders to discuss the NDC's financial empowerment policies, including the proposed Women’s Development Bank.



This initiative aims to support around one million women in various businesses with flexible loan terms.

The tour highlights the NDC’s focus on enhancing women's economic empowerment as part of its development agenda.



The announcement was made by NDC campaign spokesperson James Agyenim-Boateng.



Read full article