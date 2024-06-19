News

Opoku Prempeh favoured as Bawumia's running mate – NIB survey

Bawumia And Matthew Opoku Prempeh Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Wed, 19 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A recent survey by the National Investigation Bureau reveals that Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is the preferred choice among New Patriotic Party (NPP) members for the running mate position to flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

