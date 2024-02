Opoku Prempeh honoured with International Leadership Award in Trinidad and Tobago

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh receiving his award

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was on Friday 23rd February 2024, honoured by the Trinidad Chapter of the Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals (SMRP). He received the prestigious International Leadership Award in Trinidad and Tobago.

The award is given to individuals in recognition of their outstanding leadership, blazing the trail in their fields of endeavour for the benefit of humanity.



The event was held at the Cara hotel, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago.



Presenting the award to the Energy Minister, Chairman of SMRP Trinidad chapter, Mr. Kuarlal Rampersad recounted Dr. Prempeh’s excellent human relations serving diligently at the Ministry of Education and transferring an even stronger energy to the Ministry of Energy where he has been credited for keeping the lights on and the nation moving at a time where many countries have encountered greater difficulties.



In his acceptance speech, Dr. Prempeh said he came to the role of Energy Minister understanding clearly the expectations of the Ghanaian people, which is to ensure power stability and the availability of petroleum products and at affordable prices.

“The feeling gets much more intense, thinking about the fact that, I have been a recipient of a number of awards from organisations of different persuasions.”



“But then, I remind myself of the many counsels of my father, uncles and, in fact, all those who contributed to my upbringing that “hard work breaks no bone”. I am very much humbled for this honour” he said.



Chief Director at the Ministry of Energy, Mrs. Wilhelmina Asamoah and Director, Legal at the Ministry, Ms. Sarah Fafa Kpodo also received awards at the SMRP event in recognition of their hard work.