Opoku Ware School to pioneer government’s “SMART School” project, says Adutwum

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education

Source: Asaase Radio

The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has announced that Kumasi-based Opoku Ware School (OWASS) will lead the government's SMART School project, revolutionizing education in 30 Senior High Schools across Ghana.

During his visit on June 2, he revealed that OWASS would be the first school to convert, with SMART boards installed in ten classes and tablets distributed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in two weeks.



The project aims to enhance teaching and learning with digital content and management systems.

Dr. Adutwum also highlighted the success of the Free SHS policy, particularly in increasing student intake and improving girl-child education.



Read full article