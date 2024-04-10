Oppong Nkrumah blames Minority for delay in Komenda Sugar Factory operations

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Works and Housing, has accused the Minority in Parliament of obstructing the commencement of operations at the Komenda Sugar Factory, attributing the delay to their resistance to granting tax waivers for importing semi-refined sugar.

During a recent visit to inspect the coastal defense project in the area, Oppong Nkrumah urged the Komenda Traditional Council to intervene and persuade the Minority to support the tax waivers necessary for the factory's operation.



However, some concerned citizens of Komenda have expressed dissatisfaction with Oppong Nkrumah's plea to the Traditional Council, arguing that the community has already secured land for sugarcane cultivation to supply the factory, thus creating local employment opportunities.

They oppose the importation of semi-refined sugar and have threatened to withhold support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in future elections if the government fails to fulfill its promises of operationalizing the factory.