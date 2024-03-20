Oppong-Nkrumah presents NRAS beneficiaries list to Parliament

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has fulfilled a parliamentary request by submitting the list and locations of beneficiaries of the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS) as of February 2024.

This action was prompted by questions posed by Andrew Dari Chiwitey, MP for Sawla/Tuna/Kalba, seeking details about the beneficiaries.



As of February 2024, the NRAS received a total of 10,168 applications from Ghanaians across various regions. Out of these, 1,646 applicants, representing 16.19% of the total applications, received rent advance payments.



These beneficiaries were selected from the operational regions of Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Ashanti, Northern, and Bono East.



Responding to the parliamentary inquiry, Minister Oppong-Nkrumah provided a breakdown of the applications and beneficiaries in different regions, including Accra/Tema, Kumasi, Takoradi, Techiman, Koforidua, and Tamale.

Additionally, he deposited the details of program beneficiaries and their locations with the Clerk’s office, as requested.



In his remarks, Minister Oppong-Nkrumah reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to transparency and accountability. He assured the House of regular updates on the operations of the NRAS, emphasizing the importance of ensuring public awareness and oversight regarding the scheme.



Launched in January 2023, the NRAS aims to alleviate the financial burden of rent advance payments for tenants. By allowing tenants to pay monthly rent to the scheme, it targets both formal and informal individuals with regular income, aiming to make housing more accessible and affordable for all.