News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Organ harvesting gangs now use fake scholarships to lure victims, Expert warns

Organs Harvesting These syndicates now provide victims with passports, visas, and tickets

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Organ harvesting gangs have shifted from offering attractive job opportunities to using educational scholarships to ensnare their victims, reveals investigator and security threat analyst George Dosoo-Doyen.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live