Organ harvesting gangs now use fake scholarships to lure victims, Expert warns

Organ harvesting gangs have shifted from offering attractive job opportunities to using educational scholarships to ensnare their victims, reveals investigator and security threat analyst George Dosoo-Doyen.

In an interview with Theghanareport.com, Dosoo-Doyen explained that as the public became aware of job-related scams, criminals began impersonating academic institutions, offering full tuition, stipends, and other academic aid to deceive unsuspecting individuals.



According to Dosoo-Doyen, these syndicates now provide victims with passports, visas, and tickets, making the process appear legitimate.



He noted, “They will do all the processes needed for you to travel abroad because that will get more than they spent on you after getting you out of your country, i.e. after harvesting your organs.”



This shift highlights the adaptability of these criminal networks in continuing their illicit activities.

Law enforcement agencies have corroborated these findings.



In 2021, Chief Superintendent Mike Baah of the Ghana Police Service's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit also warned about organ harvesting syndicates luring victims with job offers.



Dosoo-Doyen and Baah urged individuals seeking to travel for work or study to verify offers with security experts or the Ghana Immigration Service to avoid falling prey to these dangerous schemes.



