News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu reduced to Govt ‘white elephant’

Mensah Bonsu White Elephant.png Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Thu, 13 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, former Majority Leader and current Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, has become largely inactive in President Akufo-Addo's government.

Despite maintaining his ministerial position, he has had little to show for his efforts since his removal as Majority Leader.

Hopes for a foreign affairs role were dashed when Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey successfully lobbied to stay.

Though some caucus members resisted his removal, the NPP's National Executive Committee ultimately confirmed his replacement. Now, Mensah Bonsu holds a less influential role as Chairman of the NPP Manifesto Committee.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com