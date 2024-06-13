Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu reduced to Govt ‘white elephant’

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, former Majority Leader and current Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, has become largely inactive in President Akufo-Addo's government.

Despite maintaining his ministerial position, he has had little to show for his efforts since his removal as Majority Leader.



Hopes for a foreign affairs role were dashed when Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey successfully lobbied to stay.

Though some caucus members resisted his removal, the NPP's National Executive Committee ultimately confirmed his replacement. Now, Mensah Bonsu holds a less influential role as Chairman of the NPP Manifesto Committee.



