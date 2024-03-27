Osei-Opare urges unity in NPP ahead of 2024 elections

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff at the Presidency, has issued a rallying call to members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasizing the critical importance of unity as the nation approaches the December elections.

Her remarks come amidst emerging divisions within the party's stronghold in the Ashanti Region, signaling a need for concerted efforts to bridge internal gaps and present a unified front.



Speaking at a gathering, Osei-Opare underscored the significance of cohesion within the party, stressing that it is paramount for the NPP to retain power and effectively serve the interests of the Ghanaian people.



She highlighted the challenges posed by internal divisions, warning that a fragmented party would struggle to break the typical eight-year cycle, wherein major political parties alternate in power.



In her address, Osei-Opare emphasized the need for reconciliation and a common purpose among party members. She particularly highlighted the pivotal roles of women and youth inclusion in shaping the party's strategy for victory in the upcoming elections.



Recognizing their importance in grassroots mobilization and electoral success, she called for concerted efforts to engage and empower these demographics within the party's ranks.

Furthermore, Osei-Opare outlined the party's campaign approach for the upcoming elections, indicating a shift towards a retail strategy. This approach, she explained, would involve extensive grassroots mobilization efforts, particularly focusing on energizing youth and women across all regions of the country. By galvanizing support at the local level, the NPP aims to secure a strong electoral mandate and advance its policy agenda for national development.



Addressing journalists at the inauguration of the Ashanti Region NPP campaign team, Osei-Opare expressed confidence in the party's grassroots support base. She commended the unwavering commitment of its members and their dedication to the party's cause.



"The love for the party is so supreme that people were willing to come together to put Ashanti forward and become the biggest contributors to breaking the 8. They will give us the numbers, it is possible, we will break the 8," she affirmed, rallying party members to work tirelessly towards achieving electoral success.



As the NPP gears up for the December elections, Osei-Opare's rallying call serves as a timely reminder of the importance of unity, inclusivity, and grassroots engagement in securing victory and advancing the party's agenda for the betterment of Ghana.