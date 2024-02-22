Osei-Owusu expresses displeasure over Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's resignation

Joseph Osei-Owusu

Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, has expressed utmost displeasure at the decision of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to resign as Majority Leader.

Osei-Owusu voiced disappointment and wished that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had continued in his role until the end.



The former Majority Leader voluntarily resigned with immediate effect, a decision revealed during a crucial meeting of the majority group on Wednesday, February 21, held at the Jubilee House’s banquet hall in Accra and convened by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Addressing journalists in Parliament on Thursday, February 22, Osei-Owusu described Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as a fantastic leader and an extremely hardworking person, expressing his personal disappointment at the decision to step down.

“I am personally disappointed that Kyei decided to stand down, he has been a fantastic leader, and he is an extremely hardworking person and I would have wished that he stayed on to the end,” Osei-Owusu said.



When asked if the resignation was forced, Osei-Owusu denied having any information to support such claims.



Following his resignation, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was appointed as the Chairman of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's Manifesto Committee. This committee is tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the party's 2016 and 2020 manifestos, engaging stakeholders, and formulating a pragmatic 2024 manifesto.