Osofo Kyiri Abosom accuses Bawumia of dishonesty, labels him 'the liar' of Ghana

Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom

The leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has criticized Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing him of dishonesty and failing to fulfill promises made to Ghanaians.

In an interview with Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang on the Class Morning Show, Osofo Kyiri Abosom labeled Vice-President Bawumia as "the liar" of the country, asserting that his promises of transitioning from taxation to production have not materialized, leaving Ghanaians burdened with numerous taxes.



The GUM leader emphasized that the current government continually deceives the populace and lacks genuine concern for the welfare of the youth, prioritizing self-interest over national development.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom criticized the government's failure to address the needs of the youth while affirming GUM's commitment to leveraging Ghana's resources for comprehensive development, aligning with their slogan, "Ghana can do."