Oti Region: Akposo-Kubi traditional area appeals to Akufo-Addo over land encroachment and cultural identity concerns

Traditional leaders of Akposo-Kubi at the press briefing

The community of Akposo-Kubi in the Oti Region has called upon President Akufo-Addo to intervene in what they perceive as an attempt to erase their heritage and existence in Ghana.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra today, Paramount Queen Mother Inaakika Emieaboe Izealedu III, representing the Akposo-Kubi Traditional Area, expressed grievances over the encroachment of their ancestral lands and the erosion of their cultural identity.



Akposo-Kubi Community Appeals to President Akufo-Addo Over Land Encroachment and Cultural Identity Concerns



According to Queen Mother Inaakika, their authority over their lands has been undermined by settlers, leading to their exclusion from the Oti Regional House of Chiefs and the misnaming of their communities.

She emphasized that the misrepresentation of Akposo-Kubi as Apeso-Kubi in official documents has bolstered the claims of settlers tracing their lineage to the Akans, resulting in the marginalization of the indigenous Akposo people.



Queen Mother Inaakika called for swift action from President Akufo-Addo and relevant government bodies to rectify the injustice perpetrated against the Akposo-Kubi community.



She urged for an amendment to the legislation governing the creation of the Oti region to accurately reflect the rightful ownership of ancestral lands.