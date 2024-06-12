Oti Region: Eleven drown, six rescued, five missing as boat capsizes

Six people were rescued, and five others are still missing.

Source: GNA

Eleven people, including two minors, drowned on June 11 when their boat capsized on the Oti River.

Six people were rescued, and five others are still missing.



A massive rescue operation, involving Navy officials and local boat operators, was launched immediately.

Four women, including a baby girl, were rushed to intensive care at Dambai Health Centre. The boat, departing from Dambai to Njari, capsized while returning from Dambai market.



Boat Operators Chairman Clement Kwasi Checki expressed deep grief over the loss, and searches continue for the missing persons.



Read full article