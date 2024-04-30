Otumfuo gifted white horse by development chiefs for 25th enstoolment anniversary

Two development chiefs in Asanteman gift Asantehene a white horse

Two development chiefs in Asanteman, Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie and Alhaji Abdullai Ali Barry, have presented the King of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, with a white horse to commemorate his 25th Enstoolment Anniversary.

The horse, draped in the flag of Asanteman, was gifted to Otumfuo on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, during the "Ahoho Da" celebration, one of the events marking the King's anniversary.



Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie, the Asanteman Nkosuohene, announced at the event that the horse was procured from Burkina Faso.



He praised the King's efforts in promoting peace, particularly highlighting the cohesion in the Zongo Community since the passing of the Sarkin Zango and the subsequent installation of his successor, which he attributed to Otumfuo's leadership.



Alhaji Abdullai Ali Barry, the Zongo Nkosuohene, explained that the motive behind the gift was to signify joy, as white symbolizes in their culture.

He expressed the uniqueness of the gift, stating that it was the first of its kind to be given to the King. The flag of Asanteman draped over the horse was meant to symbolize their love and loyalty to Asanteman.



During an interview with Opemsuo Radio's Kwame Awuah Nimfuor, Alhaji Barry's secretary emphasized the significance of the gift on this historic occasion.



He stated that they wanted a unique present to demonstrate their commitment and readiness to serve the King whenever needed.



The horse, which Otumfuo will name, will be accommodated in a stable provided for it as a token of their respect and honor for the King.