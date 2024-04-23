Otumfuo laments delay in Boankra Inland Port project

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has expressed dismay over the prolonged neglect of the $330 million Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT) project, commonly known as the Boankra Inland Port, located in the Ashanti Region.

The project, initiated by former President John Agyekum Kufuor, has been abandoned for more than two decades, with subsequent governments failing to prioritize its completion.



Speaking about the stalled project, Otumfuo called upon the Minister for Transport to take decisive action to remove any obstacles hindering its progress.



He emphasized the urgency of addressing the issues surrounding the project, stating, “The inland port has stalled for a long time. Do something about the hindrance to the project. We started talking about it in the days of President Kufuor. You are doing a good job at the Ministry. Make sure you get rid of all obstacles. Even if the IMF deal is responsible for it, use the same means to get the project completed.”



In 2020, President Nana Akufo-Addo laid the foundation stone for the project, aiming to enhance the movement of goods and services within Ghana and facilitate transit trade with landlocked countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Initially scheduled for completion in 2023, the Boankra Inland Port is designed to feature modern facilities including a Container Service Yard, Container Freight Station, Reefer, Warehouses, Truck Parking Area, Trucker’s Facilities, Fuel Station, Commercial Complex, and facilities for postal, telecommunication, and utility services.



The neglect of the Boankra Inland Port project represents a significant setback in efforts to enhance Ghana's logistics infrastructure and boost regional trade.



Otumfuo's call for action underscores the importance of prioritizing critical infrastructure projects to drive economic growth and development.