News
Our children deserve better- Actress Efia Odo speaks out against galamsey

Efia Oo.png Efia Odo

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

In an upcoming episode of *Rants, Bants and Confessions*, Efia Odo passionately condemns illegal mining, or galamsey, for its severe impact on public health and the environment in Ghana.

Source: Mynewsgh