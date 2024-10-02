Our children deserve better- Actress Efia Odo speaks out against galamsey

Efia Odo

Source: Mynewsgh

In an upcoming episode of *Rants, Bants and Confessions*, Efia Odo passionately condemns illegal mining, or galamsey, for its severe impact on public health and the environment in Ghana. She highlights rising birth deformities and advocates for unity in addressing these issues, emphasizing that environmental concerns transcend political affiliations.





