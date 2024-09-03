Ousted Sabronum Gyaasehene laments inability to repay funeral loans after losing his position

The chief alleges that his removal was orchestrated by Baamuhene to make way for his nephew

Sabronum Gyaasehene, one of the chiefs recently destooled by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has voiced distress over his removal.

He claims to owe GHC 404,000 from a loan taken for a chief's funeral, and is concerned about how he will repay it.



The chief alleges that his removal was orchestrated by Baamuhene to make way for his nephew.

The Asantehene’s decision follows a crackdown on illegal mining activities involving some chiefs.



Read full article