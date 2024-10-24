Over $1.6m worth of contraceptives donated by WAHO and UNFPA stuck at Tema Part since February 2024

A coalition of 55 civil society groups is urging the government to clear the good

Source: 3news

Over $1.6 million worth of family planning supplies donated by WAHO and UNFPA have been stuck at Tema port since February due to unpaid fees, causing a critical shortage in health facilities across Ghana.

A coalition of 55 civil society groups is urging the government to clear the goods, warning that the delay increases the risk of unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and maternal deaths.

They stress that immediate action is needed to prevent further gaps in reproductive health services and protect the country’s health outcomes and global commitments.



Read full article