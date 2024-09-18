Over 14,000 road traffic crashes in Ghana from January to August 2024

Road accidents remain a major public health issue in Ghana

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) reports that 8,653 road accidents occurred in Ghana from January to August 2024, involving 14,654 vehicles.

Despite a decrease in most accident indicators, fatalities have risen by 12%. The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, and Central Regions accounted for 70-75% of crashes, with Ashanti leading in fatalities.



NRSA also highlighted a trend of increased road accidents during election periods.

They stress that addressing road safety requires stronger data collection and collaboration among stakeholders to raise awareness and promote behavioral change.



