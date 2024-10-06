Over 2,000 fetish priests to demonstrate over galamsey menace

The group will petition government officials after the protest

The Fetish Priests Association of Ghana (FPAG) has announced plans for a nationwide protest against illegal mining (galamsey), which is destroying lands, water bodies, and forests.

The group, with over 2,000 members, intends to unite fetish priests across the country for this demonstration.



FPAG President Kwaku Bonsam warned that the protest would include curses on those responsible, with the gods bringing severe consequences within two weeks.

The group will petition government officials after the protest.



This follows warnings by the Catholic Bishops and Organized Labour, who also plan protests by October 10 if galamsey persists.



Read full article