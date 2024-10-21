Overall progress of Agenda 111 project stands at 69% – Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo called healthcare infrastructure one of his administration's greatest legacies

Source: 3news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced significant progress in the Agenda 111 project, with eight district hospitals nearing completion and the overall project standing at 69% as of September 2024.

He expressed optimism that several hospitals, currently over 90% complete, will be finished by year-end.



Speaking at the inauguration of a Urology and Nephrology Centre at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on October 18, 2024, Akufo-Addo called healthcare infrastructure one of his administration's greatest legacies.

He also urged the Ministry of Health to finalize an incentive package to improve the distribution of healthcare workers in underserved areas.



Read full article