Owner of DKM is financing Bawumia’s campaign with your stolen money – Mahama to investors

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the founder of the defunct DKM Microfinance of funding the campaign of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mahama, who was blamed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the financial losses suffered by Ghanaians due to DKM's collapse, made the allegation during a speech in Nkoranza.



He claimed that Ambrose Dery confirmed the founder’s ties to the NPP and his support for Bawumia's campaign.



Mahama urged the public to hold Bawumia accountable for their lost investments, emphasizing that the truth would eventually prevail.

In response, the Bawumia campaign team, through Krobea Kwabena Asante, denied any association with the DKM founder, clarifying that the individual in question, Martin Dele, is not a member of the NPP or involved in their campaign.







