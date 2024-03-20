Owusu Bempah accused of unlawful possession of Ghana Gas-funded astroturf

Ernest Owusu Bempah

Hopeson Adorye, a former active figure within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has leveled serious accusations against Ernest Owusu Bempah, the Communication Director at the Ghana National Gas Company Limited.

Adorye alleges that Owusu Bempah, who also holds the position of Deputy Communications Director within the NPP, utilized National Security operatives to wrest control of an Austro-Turf facility.



This facility, fully funded by Ghana Gas and entrusted to the Asante Akim North Municipal Assembly in Konongo, Ashanti Region, was reportedly taken over by Owusu Bempah against proper protocols.



According to Adorye, Owusu Bempah, an employee of Ghana Gas, has laid claim to ownership of the AstroTurf, justifying it by asserting his involvement in its establishment. Allegations suggest that he has been monetizing its use, charging GHC 200.00 per hour and pocketing the proceeds.



In a Facebook post, Adorye, now associated with Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, disclosed that the facility was initially handed over to the Municipal Assembly under the authority of the Ghana Gas CEO for management on behalf of the government.



However, Owusu Bempah intervened, purportedly reclaiming the facility unlawfully from the municipality.

Adorye highlights concerns over the misuse of power and governance lapses evident in these actions, further raising questions about legal representation advocating for Owusu Bempah’s occupancy of the premises.



Read the Facebook post below:



An Austro-Turf was built by Ghana Gas through someone’s lobby.



The facility has been handed over to the Municipal Assembly by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Gas to manage on behalf of government.



An employee of Ghana Gas says no it’s his personal property since he lobbied for it.

He then charges Ghc 200.00 per hour and pocket the money.



The Municipal Assembly took over and this guy called Ernest Owusu Bempah uses tugs in the name of National Security to break the locks and put his personal locks there.



How can we reduce governance to this level ???



Worse of all, a lawyer writing to the Assembly to vacate the premises for Owusu Bempah. How and why???