Owusu-Bempah petitions CHRAJ to probe Ablakwa for indulging in profitable enterprise without permission

Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu (left) and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: 3news

Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, Deputy Director of Communications for the NPP, has petitioned CHRAJ to investigate MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for allegedly violating the constitution by engaging in a profitable venture without parliamentary approval.

Owusu-Bempah accused Ablakwa of owning Volta Klenam Farms and Industries LTD without seeking the Speaker's permission, as required by law.



He alleged that Ablakwa's actions are deceptive and evade accountability.

Owusu-Bempah calls for CHRAJ to determine if Ablakwa breached constitutional provisions and engaged in deceptive practices, highlighting a pattern of misconduct and non-compliance.



