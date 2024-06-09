Oxfam Ghana educates girls with disability on menstrual health

Oxfam also donated sanitary pads and kits worth thousands of cedis to the young girls at the Center

Source: GNA

Oxfam Ghana has educated young women and girls with disabilities at the Accra Rehabilitation Center on menstrual hygiene practices to prevent infections.

The event was part of World Mental Health Day celebrations and Oxfam's Power to Choose Project.



The girls were taught how to use washrooms safely, dispose of sanitary pads, and understand their bodily changes. Oxfam donated sanitary pads and kits worth thousands of cedis.

The organization aims to promote sexual and reproductive health services and challenge myths and misconceptions about sexual health, particularly for women and girls with disabilities who face double stigma and abuse.



