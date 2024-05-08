PAC gives AMA two-week ultimatum to provide details on 'missing' GH¢110K

James Klutse Avedzi

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has condemned the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and has given a two-week ultimatum to its internal auditor, Ridwan Kokroko, to furnish details concerning an unaccounted GH¢110,000 in revenue.

An Auditor General's report unveiled that six revenue collectors at the AMA neglected to deposit a total of GH¢151,000 into the assembly's account.



In response, AMA officials stated that a portion of the funds had been recovered, leaving GH¢110,000 still unaccounted for.



The committee's chairman, James Klutse Avedzi, attributed the situation to the internal auditor's negligence, stressing the urgency for Kokroko to present evidence of the funds within two weeks, failing which he would be held liable to reimburse the amount.

"Don’t think that this committee doesn’t know anything. You are not doing your work as an auditor. You are not! I don’t believe that an officer is not well, and for that matter, the file cannot be retrieved.



"We are giving you two weeks to go and locate the file and show it to the auditors to ensure that lodgement had been made for this GH¢110,000 and if you fail, we will make you pay the money," Avedzi emphasized.