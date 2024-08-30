News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

PAC orders Sefwi Wiawso Secondary Technical teachers & students to return school’s mattresses

PACScreenshot 2024 08 30 144113.png This came during a review of the Auditor-General’s report

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has ordered that mattresses improperly taken by students and teachers from Sefwi Wiawso Secondary Technical School be returned.

This came during a review of the Auditor-General’s report on Ghana's pre-university educational institutions for 2023.

The PAC also found inconsistencies in birth records of two chief cooks at the school and instructed the Aowin District Assembly to repair or auction abandoned vehicles.

At Sefwi Wiawso College of Education, a store officer was found to have misappropriated GH¢104,865.22 in food items, and casual workers in Asunafo South

District were employed without pay for ten months, earning below minimum wage.

Read full article

Source: 3news