PAC orders Wa East DCE to process MP's common fund immediately

James Klutse Avedzi

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has directed the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Wa East District Assembly, Mr. S.K Mahama, to promptly process payments for pending educational support and development projects requested by Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw from the MP's share of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).

During the ongoing 2022 Public Accounts Committee hearing in Sunyani on April 22, 2024, the PAC Chair, James Klutse Avedzi, issued this directive after discussions with the DCE and other district officials.



The PAC discovered that since January 2022, Dr. Jasaw had submitted numerous requests to the District Assembly for funding education for needy students and for various development projects in the Wa East Constituency. Despite these appeals, the DCE had repeatedly declined to authorize payments, leaving vulnerable students and communities without crucial support.



While the DCE claimed ignorance of these requests, the Coordinating Director confirmed that the Assembly had indeed received and forwarded the MP's letters to the DCE's office for approval.

Emphasizing the MP's authority over the use of the DACF, the PAC Chair underscored the necessity for the DCE to comply with the MP's requests. He also mandated the Assembly to provide quarterly reports on DACF expenditure to the MP, as stipulated by regulations.



The committee expressed disappointment in the DCE's apparent partisanship, which hindered development efforts in Wa East. In contrast, they praised Dr. Jasaw for his commitment to using the DACF for education and community development initiatives in his constituency.