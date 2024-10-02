PAC refers Swedru School and Winneba College to Attorney General for prosecution

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has taken decisive action by referring the Swedru School of Business and the College of Community Health Nurses Training in Winneba to the Attorney General for prosecution.

This referral follows their recent appearance before the PAC in Takoradi, where the Committee is investigating the 2023 audited reports of various educational institutions and local authorities in the Central and Western Regions.



The audit report highlights significant procurement irregularities at the Swedru School of Business, specifically regarding the excessive procurement of stationery items that did not adhere to established procurement regulations.



The school officials contested the findings, claiming they had provided alternative quotations to the auditors.



However, PAC members strongly disputed this assertion, emphasizing that such documents were not available during the audit process and that the school had misfiled the alternative quotations.



PAC Chairman expressed serious concerns over the school's procurement practices, questioning the necessity of spending 183,000 Cedis on stationery items for examinations.

In a Facebook post by Parliament of Ghana, he stated, “This is a serious matter, and I am going to refer you to the Attorney General for prosecution.”



Furthermore, the Committee has mandated a supplier, who failed to deliver school uniforms to the Swedru School of Business, to fulfill the order by the end of October or face legal action.



In a related matter, the College of Community Health Nurses Training in Winneba has also been flagged for similar infractions, including exceeding its procurement threshold and violating the procurement law.



The institution's procurement of school fabrics amounting to 2,227.29 Cedis has led to warnings from PAC, which reiterated the need for compliance with procurement regulations in future transactions.



Read full article