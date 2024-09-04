PDS Deal: 3 persons petition OSP to investigate involvement of Bawumia

The petitioners also request an investigation into the withdrawal of taxpayer funds

Source: 3news

Three Ghanaian citizens, Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, Elikem Kotoko, and Stephen Kwabena Attuh, have petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to investigate Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's involvement in the Power Distribution Services (PDS) deal.

They allege that Bawumia, who chaired a meeting that led to key changes in the PDS agreement, played a role in decisions that may have caused Ghana significant financial losses.

The petitioners also request an investigation into the withdrawal of taxpayer funds by PDS and other related matters.



