PK Sarpong criticizes NDC's Prof. Grace Ayensu-Danquah over comments on 24-hour economy proposal

Prof. Grace Ayensu-Danquah has been criticized by the NPP

A member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) communication team, PK Sarpong, has strongly criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Essikado-Ketan, Prof. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, for her recent comments regarding the 24-hour economy proposal of John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's flagbearer.

Prof. Ayensu-Danquah's remarks came during a panel discussion on Asempa FM, where she responded to NPP's Akosua Manu, who expressed confusion about Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal.



The NDC candidate stated, in Twi, that those who do not understand the policy have issues, saying, "...if you don't understand it, then it is your brain that is not functioning properly because the eyes cannot see what the brain does not know."



PK Sarpong, in a statement, described Prof. Ayensu-Danquah's comments as 'senseless' and beneath her status, suggesting that her remarks indicate she herself does not understand the 24-hour economy policy.



"It is true that Prof. Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah’s field of study or teaching has nothing to do with politics but is it not strange that she is bereft of common sense? A whole professor referring to those who don’t understand their vague 24-hour proposal as senseless is something that beats my imagination," Sarpong wrote.



He further criticized her toxic mindset, questioning her suitability for parliament. Sarpong also suggested that neither Prof. Ayensu-Danquah nor Mahama understands the 24-hour economy proposal, dismissing it as a vague idea that lacks proper explanation or implementation strategy.



Sarpong concluded by asserting that the 24-hour economy proposal cannot be a policy, as it is demand-driven and not supply-driven.

He claimed that Mahama introduced the idea without a clear understanding or plan for its implementation, which is why it is no longer a focus of their campaign.



Read his full statement below:



It is true that Prof. Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah’s field of study or teaching has nothing to do with politics but is it not strange that she is bereft of common sense? A whole professor referring to those who don’t understand their vague 24-hour proposal as senseless is something that beats my imagination.



The senselessness describes she herself, not those she insulted. I can only imagine the treatments she subjects her students to. A woman with such a toxic mindset wants to be in Parliament? Parliament doesn’t need such a person as a legislator.



One thing is clear. She doesn’t know what their own 24-hour economic plan is about. She has no clue what it entails. But can we blame her? No! Even the one who promulgated it, John Dramani Mahama, doesn’t understand it.



The 24-hour idea was ‘on the spur of the moment’ thing. The man needed to just make a catchy statement and that’s exactly what happened.

He, JDM, has failed to explain how his own proposal will work. This explains why Nana Oye Bampoe, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Asiedu Nketiah and all their communicators have been fumbling with it and can’t explain it well.



If the person behind the proposal cannot explain his own policy, how do we expect his assigns to do so? Grace Ayensu Danquah should have found a better way to respond to the question asked instead of the insolent manner and attacks he rained on Akosua Manu and all of us.



Bottom line, the 24-hour proposal can never be a policy. It has never been a policy anywhere in the world. It is a demand-driven thing and not supply.



A 24-hour idea is only a by-product of an improved economy. John Mahama just had to say something and he did, but has failed to explain what it means or how he would implement it. This explains why we no longer hear them talk about it these days.



P.K. Sarpong, Whispers from the Corridors of the Thinking Place.