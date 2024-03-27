PPP announces dates for Presidential Primary nominations

Progressive People's Party (PPP)

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has set the stage for its upcoming presidential primary, with nominations open from April 1 to 30, 2024. This decision was reached during the party’s National Committee meeting on March 7, 2024.

In a statement issued by the National Secretary, Remy Paa Kow Edmundson, the party outlined the nomination process, including vetting of aspirants and election, which is expected to be completed by May 15, 2024.



As part of efforts to encourage diversity and inclusivity, the PPP announced a 50 percent reduction in the filing fee for female aspirants and persons with disabilities.



Candidates are also required to demonstrate their ability to mobilize resources to contest the 2024 presidential election on the party's ticket. Nomination forms can be obtained from the office of the National Secretary at the party headquarters during the specified period.



The PPP affirmed its commitment to conducting a free, fair, and transparent presidential primary election. The party urged all members to support this process, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation within the party.



Since its formation in 2012, the PPP has participated in the 2012, 2016, and 2020 general elections, and it is gearing up for the upcoming polls to elect a President for the country.

In a recent interview, Mr Edmundson indicated that the nomination process for the presidential primary would be concluded by the end of April.



Following this, the PPP will embark on a full-scale campaign leading up to the 2024 general election. He noted that Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku, the party's 2020 Presidential Candidate and 2016 running mate, has declared her interest in contesting the flagbearer slot.



Other candidates will be revealed as the party opens nominations for the presidential primary in April.



The PPP is currently finalizing its constituency and regional elections, which began in December last year. The party plans to wrap up its reorganization process with the election of its presidential candidate for the 2024 general election.