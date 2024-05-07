PPP's Divine Nkrumah selected for South Africa election observer mission

Divine Nkrumah

Divine Nkrumah, the Director of Operations of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), has been chosen to participate in the observer mission for South Africa's National and Provincial Election, set to take place in May 2024.

His selection came after a rigorous process, where he was among the few individuals selected from numerous applications across the continent, Graphic Online reports.



Nkrumah's participation in the Election Observer Mission of DLDP (Democratic Leadership Development Program) is a testament to his expertise and commitment to democratic processes in Africa.



His role will involve monitoring political rallies and observing the voting process in various polling stations across South Africa.

This opportunity allows Nkrumah to gain firsthand experience of South Africa's political landscape, particularly in the context of recent developments.



By witnessing the election process up close, he will contribute to the assessment of the fairness and transparency of the elections, crucial for upholding democratic principles.