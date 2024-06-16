News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

PSGH urges government to expedite clearance of critical health commodities

Pharmaceutical Society Of Ghana Psgh Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH)

Sun, 16 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has urged the government to immediately clear the remaining global health fund medical products to prevent future shortages and ensure the quality, safety, and efficacy of health commodities.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live