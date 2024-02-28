PURC announces 6.56% reduction in electricity tariff for residential consumers

According to PURC, there will be no change in prices for lifeline consumers

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has declared a slight reduction in electricity tariffs for residential consumers, with a 6.56% reduction benefiting those within the consumption bracket of 301 kWh and above.

However, there will be no change (0%) in prices for lifeline consumers (0-30 kWh) and residential consumers within the 0-300 kWh consumption bracket.



In a press release outlining its first-quarter tariff review decision for 2024, the PURC clarified that non-residential consumers within the 0-300 kWh category would also experience no change in their rates. The commission emphasised that water tariffs for all customer classes would remain unchanged during this period.



The decision comes after the 2023 fourth-quarter tariff review in November, where the PURC implemented a 0.34% increase in water tariffs and a 1.52% decrease in electricity tariffs, effective December 1, 2023. The water tariff adjustments included residential customers moving from GHS/m³ 4.72 to 4.74, and non-residential customers shifting from GHS/m³ 14.13 to 14.19.



Water sachet producers experienced a tariff hike from GHS/m³ 22.26 to 22.34, while industrial consumers saw their tariff increase from GHS/m³ 25.29 to 25.38.

Read the full statement below:











